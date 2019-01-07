Man accused of holding victim against her will

A 51-year-old Springfield man is facing abduction and drug possession charges after he allegedly threatened a woman, hit her and prevented her from exiting a vehicle.

On Friday just after 2:30 p.m., Washington C.H. Police Department officers were dispatched to 411 Eastern Ave. on a report of a man, later identified as Paul B. Gatewood, refusing to let a female out of a vehicle that both were inside. The caller also advised that the male had a firearm. When they arrived, officers found a woman in the front seat and a man in the back seat.

Both were ordered to show their hands, reports said, the woman immediately complied and Gatewood did a few seconds later. Officers then ordered Gatewood to get out of the passenger side of the vehicle, which he did. He was immediately handcuffed and patted down for weapons.

When officers asked Gatewood was his name was, he refused to answer, according to reports. A piece of aluminum foil was located in the top of his front pants pocket, and it was later allegedly found to contain cocaine.

Officers spoke with the woman, who advised that she and Gatewood had been in an argument over $100 that Gatewood claimed he spent at Walmart, but she said he didn’t. While parked in the back yard of the residence, Gatewood allegedly demanded that the woman take him to Walmart, but she refused. Gatewood then reportedly blocked the woman into her vehicle by standing at the door, and refused to let her out.

Following more arguing, Gatewood allegedly got into the back seat of her vehicle and demanded that she take him to Springfield. The woman also told police that Gatewood said he had a gun in the book bag he was carrying, and threatened to shoot her, according to reports. He also threatened to break out her windows.

The alleged victim said that she lit a cigarette, and as soon as it was lit, Gatewood grabbed the cigarette from her and struck her in the face with his hand. She said she was held by Gatewood for more than two hours, and was finally able to make contact with her brother, who called for police assistance.

Police obtained Gatewood’s book bag and inside was a “very realistic” BB handgun, according to reports.

While seated in the cruiser, Gatewood was again asked his name, but he refused to answer, police said. Officers then told him to open his mouth, believing he was possibly concealing drugs. He also refused to show officers the inside of his mouth, reports said.

Later at the Fayette County Jail, police found baggies concealed in Gatewood’s mouth, which also tested positive for cocaine.

Gatewood was charged with abduction, obstructing official business (for refusing to provide his name and open his mouth), as well as possession of drugs. He is being held in the Fayette County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

