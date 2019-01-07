MTES December Students of the Month

The third through fifth grade students of the month were (L to R): Front row; Myah Dato, Carmen Bennett, Austin Brown, Payton Fout, Brooklyn Gurr, Ariah Huffer, Alekae Wilson, Xyla Scott and Aubrey-Ana Creed. Middle row: Becca Deakyne, Gracie Lovett, Alison Reeves, Alexis May, Huck Jacobs, Mason Jackson, Olyvia Dunn, Jadn Jackson and Johnathon Wolfe. Back row: McKenzie Newton, Emma Eggleton, Carter Liston, Trevor Clark, Kale Kennedy, Jason Eggleton, Sinjin Smith, Ashlynn Moore, River Havens and MJ Herrell. Not pictured: Bronson Baughn, Ali Swigert, Piper Rickman, Jaxon Hartley, Keeton Kunka and Lindsey Warnock.

Miami Trace Elementary School announced its students of the month for December recently. The Pre-K through second grade students of the month were (L to R): Front row: Payton Wood, Gary Lewis, Jace Walton, Cloey Wood, Lindsey Smith Anderson, Makenna Wolffe and Sebastian Rosales. Middle row: Connor Adrian, Branden Easter, Leanna Marshall, Kaiden Rummer, Jordyn Allen, Gavin Ratliff, Isaac McCarty, Carson Cooper, Hunter Bryan, Payton Jackson and Alex Cogan. Back row: Jenna Wisecup, Kayla Cagg, Dominick Hutchins, Tyler White, Cam Thoroman, Janessa Cruz, Kaylie Ames, Jakarri Ames, Luke Robinette and Sebastian Jacques.