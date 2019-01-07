Man arrested following reported robbery

Following a reported robbery at Walmart Saturday, Washington C.H. Police Department officers arrested an 18-year-old at the Colonial Court Apartments.

At 12:44 p.m. Saturday, police received a call from from Walmart, located at 1397 Leesburg Ave., in reference to a man who allegedly used force to steal merchandise and then ran from the store. While briefly searching the area, an officer located a man fitting the clothing description walking east through the Colonial Court Apartments.

The man was identified as Kaleb S. Pauley, of 402 Broadway St.

The officer ordered Pauley to place his hands behind his back, and he complied. He seemed very out of breath and he was sweating, according to reports.

Pauley allegedly admitted to officers that he stole a speaker and a watch from Walmart. These items were found on his person, police said.

A video review of the incident shows Pauley attempting to get free from a Walmart employee and striking another employee with his shoulder in an attempt to escape, according to reports.

Pauley was charged with third-degree felony robbery.

