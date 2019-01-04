New MTHS still on track

The upcoming dedication and open house of the new Miami Trace High School is being held on Sunday, Jan. 27 with the entire community invited to attend.

According to school officials, the dedication ceremony will be held in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center, which is adjacent to the main lobby upon entering the new school at 2 p.m. Then from 3 to 5 p.m., the community is invited to join the staff in an open house and for building tours. All guests should use the event entrance to enter the building, and it will be completely open for everyone to fully explore.

“We are still on target for the dedication ribbon cutting,” Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis said recently. “We encourage community members to come and take a chance to explore the building.”

In an article published by the Record-Herald, it was reported that the opening of the new Miami Trace High School has been rescheduled for Feb. 20, according to Lewis. Although this is the case, expect smaller milestones over the next month.

“January 28th we are going to start athletic practices in the new gym,” Lewis said. “The first event will be held on Feb. 2 in the new gym, which will be a state wrestling event, and then starting on Monday, Feb. 4 any home athletic contest we have will be held in the new gym. Girls and boys basketball, wrestling, it will all take place in the new gym.”

Lewis said the next step in this process will be student orientation and tours. Starting on Feb. 8 and then again on Feb. 11, 12 and 13, one class per day will be brought into the new school while the others enjoy a two-hour delay. For instance, Lewis said on Feb. 8 they will bring the senior class in during the two-hour delay for their orientation and tour, and the rest of the classes will take their turn during the next week.

“Then on Feb. 15th we are going to do an early dismissal, but we are going to take all students over to the new high school,” Lewis said. “At that time students will take all of their materials and things they want to put in their locker. After, we will run through a mini-bell schedule just so the kids get a feel for moving throughout the building, going from classroom to classroom.”

Following this staggered start, the official move-in will occur on Feb. 16 and 17. Lewis said this is perfect since it fits in with Presidents’ Day on Feb. 18 — a day off of school — and a teacher work day on Feb. 19, which will give the teachers time to adjust and move into the new building.

“February 19th is going to be a day where teachers will be in their new classrooms getting set up and organized and ready to receive students on that first day, February 20th,” Lewis said. “We are on track for all of those dates. There are things in the building that are compressed, a lot that needs to happen, but those dates are firm and we are going to do the best we can to make sure we are ready to go.”

Stay with the Record-Herald for more on the upcoming move to the new Miami Trace High School. The information in this article was provided by Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis.

The new Miami Trace High School. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_20181210_112001.jpg The new Miami Trace High School.