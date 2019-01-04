Altrusa distributes Loving Spoonsful proceeds

Altrusa International of Washington C.H., Inc., gave away the proceeds from its eighth-annual Loving Spoonsful tasting luncheon at the start of its first business meeting of 2019. The first presentation of a check for $2,250 went to the Fayette County Commission on Aging’s “Meals on Wheels” senior nutrition program. Representing the COA were Ginger Munro and Cheryl Stockwell, who were joined for the photo by Altrusans Julie Hidy, co-chair of the Loving Spoonsful committee, and President Elaine Crutcher. Stockwell announced that the influx of funds was well-timed, as not only had Meals on Wheels just run out of money, but also the new amount allotted had again been decreased.

Altrusa’s second presentation of a $2,250 check involved the Fayette County Community Action Commission’s “Head Start” program. Director Amy Joseph explained that the money would go first toward “the 30 books that every child is expected to be familiar with by the time he reaches kindergarten” (an idea that elicited startled gasps from the membership). Pictured are Loving Spoonsful committee member Dr. Melissa Marsh; Head Start Director Amy Joseph; Loving Spoonsful committee co-chair Julie Hidy; and Altrusa President Elaine Crutcher.