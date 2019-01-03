Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Dec. 6

American Legion #25, 1240 US 22 NW. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: An employee with a level 2 management food safety certification was unavailable, the person-in-charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety, also the person-in-charge failed to properly answer the food safety questionnaire regarding food temperatures and holding temperatures. The ice machine was found with an accumulation of soil residue. Food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch, an employee cleaned the ice machine, after emptying the ice, during the inspection. A thermometer was unavailable for the reach-in cooler located in main kitchen area and Pepsi cooler near bar area, food temperature measuring devices must be readily accessible, the manager put thermometers in both coolers during inspection. The drawers in main kitchen were found with an accumulation of soil residue, these must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. The pipe under the three-compartment ware washing sink is leaking, the manager stated that they are in the process of repairing the pipe.

Hampton Inn, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The person-in-charge failed to ensure that employees are washing hands properly and sanitizing food contact surfaces, also written procedures for vomit and diarheal clean up were unavailable. The food employee failed to wash their hands properly, food employees must clean their hands and exposed portions of their arms for at least 20 seconds using a hand cleaner, after cleaning hands the food employee must avoid recontaminating their hands. For example turning off faucet with paper towel. According to the food employee the food contact surfaces such as utensil and food containers are washed in a detergent and then allow them to air dry, utensils and food contact surfaces must be sanitized before use, after cleaning. The test strips for the ware washing chemical sanitizing solution available. Concentration of the sanitizing solution must be correctly determined by using a test kit or other device, if using bleach as a sanitizer chlorine test strips must be available. The cabinet under the three compartment sink was found with an accumulation of soil residue, wax paper is being used to line the cabinet and appears sorted, this paper must be removed and the cabinet need to be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. The urinal in the mens restroom is not working, equipment must be maintained in a state of good repair.

Werners Smokehouse Barbq, Jeffersonville. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The fan guard inside the Pepsi cooler located near bar area was found with an accumulation of soil residue. The sinks in the men and women restrooms were were not provided with hot water, hot water generation and distribution systems must be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the food service operation. The lids on the outdoor receptacles were found open, receptacles must be kept covered or closed when not in use to minimize the attraction of pests.

Dec. 5

Starlight Pizza, Bloomingburg. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: The walls near the back door were found with an accumulation of soil residues, the physical facilities must be cleaned as often as necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues.

Dec. 4

Subway, 1377 Leesburg Ave. Complaint inspection. Violations/comments: A complaint was received regarding an employee chewing tobacco while preparing food. According to the person-in-charge, a customer was complaining about the many items and his service on Dec. 2 in the afternoon. The person-in-charge stated that he had femel seeds in his mouth at the time he was serving this customer. The complaint stated that he observed something of dark color fly out of the employee’s mouth and onto the food. An employee must eat, drink or use tobacco only in designated areas where the contamination of exposed foods, clean equipment, utensils or linens unwrapped single – service or other items needing protection can not result.