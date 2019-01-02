WCH woman indicted for alleged assault of officer

A 40-year-old woman was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury recently for the assault of a Washington C.H. Police Department officer.

Amber D. Tigue, of 2001 Heritage Drive, Apt. 2, was arraigned Monday in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on a fourth-degree felony count of assault. The indictment states that Tigue “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to Ptl. Alex George.”

During Tigue’s arraignment hearing, J.C. Arrington was appointed as her attorney. Her jury trial was set for March 5.

On Dec. 17, officers received a complaint of a domestic dispute at 2001 Heritage Drive, Apt. 2. A woman identified as Tigue was reportedly arguing with a man inside the residence.

Tigue was violating the terms of her probation at the time by being intoxicated. Police also told her several times to stop yelling and cursing at the man. Her probation officer advised police via phone that she had violated her probation and to arrest her, according to reports.

Police asked Tigue “to put on shoes and a coat which she reluctantly and slowly completed,” reports said. “She proceeded to tell officers that she would not get in a patrol cruiser without smoking a cigarette. The defendant continued to curse loudly and was advised to stand and place her hands behind her back.”

When officers went to handcuff Tigue, she allegedly resisted and would not follow directions. As officers tried to gain control of both her arms, she continually flailed and kicked her legs. She also allegedly threatened to kill the officers.

Once she was finally secured in handcuffs, she calmed briefly, but then bucked upwards, reports said. As she did this, she reportedly grabbed an officer’s testicles and “proceeded to clamp down.”

The officer was able to free himself, and as he did, Tigue allegedly attempted to access his pepper spray on the front of his duty belt. She was unsuccessful, and was finally taken to a police cruiser.

All of these actions reportedly happened in the presence of Tigue’s 2-year-old son.

Tigue is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail.

Tigue https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_MUGSHOTS_34678646.jpg Tigue

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica