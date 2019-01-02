Winners of Rolling Rimples program announced

Fayette County Public Health and United Way of Fayette County recently announced the winners of their 23rd Rolling Rimples program.

The Rolling Rimples is essentially a weight-loss program where participants compete with each other in a friendly atmosphere with accountability and team support. Members are weighed each month and given a piece of fruit that is donated from Kroger. They also receive a healthy recipe, and a letter on healthy nutrition or encouragement.

At the end of the program the top three individuals are given gift cards in the amounts of $100, $50 and $25, respectively, with each member of the winning team receiving a $50 gift card.

This program consisted of 14 businesses broken into 26 teams of four or five members per team, and total of 115 individuals.

The first place winner this round was Stacey Baldwin from Fayette County Memorial Hospital, losing 19.2 pounds. Second place goes to Kathy Payton at the Fayette County Memorial Hospital, losing 18.5 pounds. Third place was a tie between Lisa Langley from Fayette Progressive School and Teresa Stritenberger from Head Start, each losing 16.2 pounds. The first place team goes to a group of teachers from Belle Aire, consisting of Natalie Waddle, Denise Johnson, Jackie Schlippi, Rachel Metcalf and Ashley Deatley. The team lost a total of 35.5 pounds.

​Congratulations to the winners and all participants for trying to eat healthier to improve their health. If anyone is interested in joining Rolling Rimples or has questions, please call Jeannie Bihl, R.N., at 740-335-5910. The next program will begin Jan. 23.

The first place team in the program was a group of teachers from Belle-Aire Elementary School: (left to right) Denise Johnson, Rachel Metcalf, Natalie Woods, Ashley Deatley and Jackie Schlippi. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_20181220_080316.jpg The first place team in the program was a group of teachers from Belle-Aire Elementary School: (left to right) Denise Johnson, Rachel Metcalf, Natalie Woods, Ashley Deatley and Jackie Schlippi. The first place winner at this year’s Rolling Rimples program was Stacey Baldwin (right) and second place was Kathy Payton (left). Both are employees at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_IMG_1950.jpg The first place winner at this year’s Rolling Rimples program was Stacey Baldwin (right) and second place was Kathy Payton (left). Both are employees at Fayette County Memorial Hospital. The third place winner was Lisa Langley from Fayette Progressive School. Also tying for third was Teresa Stritenberger (photo not available). https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_IMG_1952.jpg The third place winner was Lisa Langley from Fayette Progressive School. Also tying for third was Teresa Stritenberger (photo not available).