Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 30

Eric J. Ford, 29, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Kameron B. Kearns, 18, 180 Summit Lane, speed, failure to reinstate.

Dec. 29

Adam P. Van Slyke, 36, 818.5 N. North St., disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Timothy S. Shelpman, 44, 903 E. Temple St., Pike County Sheriff’s Office bench warrant – failure to appear.

Kyle W. Wilson, 25, 110 W. Elm St., criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Zane A. Brown, 24, 1025 Briar Ave., license forfeiture suspension, expired registration.

Debra L. Landman, 57, at large, disorderly conduct.

Adam P. Van Slyke, 36, 818.5 N. North St., warrant – aggravated menacing.

Lasasha C. Ruggles, 31, 818.5 N. North St., obstructing.

Dec. 28

Patricia D. Shoemaker, 53, at large, non-compliance suspension.

Christopher E. Holt, 31, 1141 Commons Drive, no operator’s license, fictitious registration.

James A. Ross III, 19, 712 Pin Oak Place, disorderly conduct (minor misdemeanor).

Paul D. Hays, 38, 511 E. Temple St., failure to yield.

Dec. 27

Paul A. Grafstrum, 73, Bloomingburg, leaving the scene/private property.

Christopher Cowman, 46, 211 Bereman St., bench warrant – failure to comply.

Dec. 26

William C. Harmon Sr., 49, 732 E. Paint St., traffic control device violation.

Mason V. Moore, 23, 830 N. North St., failure to assure clear distance ahead.

Ralph Taylor II, 57, at large, marked lanes violation.

Lydia Z. Merritt, 61, 713 Church St., speed.

Dec. 25

Lisa M. Gragg, 25, Lancaster, bench warrant – failure to appear, possession of drug abuse instruments (second-degree misdemeanor).

Kevin W. Perry, 46, at large, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office fifth-degree felony warrant.

Dominque C.M. Williamson, 21, 422 N. Fayette St., non-compliance suspension, stop sign violation.

Dec. 24

Alex A. Blackburn, 26, 25 Jasper Coil Road, unauthorized use of vehicle, child support suspension.

Dec. 23

Kirsten E. List, 20, 603 Comfort Lane, stop sign violation.