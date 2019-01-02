Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 30

Larceny: At 8:25 p.m., Angela R. Nichols reported that while her vehicle was parked at 652 Peddicord Ave., someone entered her vehicle and removed a pistol and some jewelry.

Dec. 29

Disorderly Conduct: At 9:20 a.m., officers were called to an address on North North Street in reference to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival officers spoke to the individuals involved, one of which who was previously warned about his disorderly behavior and failed to cease his actions. Adam P. Vanslyke was arrested for the offense.

Theft: At 2:45 p.m., William Johns reported that he went inside the Mobil gas station on Columbus Avenue and left his 2002 Chevrolet Impala, gold in color, parked in front of the business, unlocked with keys inside. While inside he was advised by another patron that his vehicle had just been stolen by unknown person(s).

Criminal Simulation/Theft: At 3:42 p.m., police began investigating several reports from local businesses of person(s) passing counterfeit money in exchange for merchandise.

Dec. 27

Theft/Criminal Damaging: At 9:53 a.m., Tabitha Moore reported that sometime overnight unknown person(s) entered her unlocked vehicle and removed property, and damage was also done to the vehicle’s dash.

Theft: At 4:11 p.m., Donald Branham and Craig Gerber reported that person(s) removed miscellaneous tools from a work van without permission.

Dec. 26

Theft: At 3:30 p.m., Kendal Munro reported that he believes he was the victim of a scam in connection with his Pay Pal account due to it showing a negative balance.

Theft: At 4:01 p.m., Wayne Kingery reported that unknown person(s) removed both license plates off his vehicle.