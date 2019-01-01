Commissioners hold short meeting

The Fayette County Commissioners completed a short meeting recently with two contracts and a resolution approved.

The first of these items on the agenda was for a contract — per the request of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) Director Faye Williamson — between the DJFS and Safe House, Youth. It was moved by commissioner Jack DeWeese and seconded by commissioner Dan Dean that the contract help provide placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the Fayette County Children Services. The contract will cover all of 2019 and was unanimously approved.

The second contract was between the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and the Village of Octa. The commissioners authorized Sheriff Vernon Stanforth to enter into contract with Octa to provide law enforcement services to keep the peace, to protect property and to perform other police functions in the village through the sheriff’s office for 2019. The Village of Octa — at the direction of the mayor — reserves the privilege of requesting additional law enforcement services beyond those provided already. Octa in turn agrees to pay the sheriff’s office the sum of $25 per hour for services rendered.

Finally, it was moved by commissioner Dean and seconded by commissioner DeWeese — as recommended by Community Development Director Jay Myers — to enter into an agreement with the State of Ohio Development Services Agency. The purpose of the agreement is to authorize the utilization of the Housing Revolving Loan Fund Administration Agreement. The agreement will be effective through 2019 and was unanimously approved by the commissioners.

The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House and their office hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at (740) 335-0720.

