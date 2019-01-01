2018 in Review: Part Four

As 2018 comes to a close, the Record-Herald is taking a moment to reflect on the year’s biggest news and sports stories.

October

A Washington C.H. man already under indictment for drug possession was indicted again by a Fayette County grand jury for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. The first indictment of Dereck A. Meddock came from a June 5 incident, when Fayette County Sheriff’s Office detectives and agents from the US 23 Major Crimes Task Force were investigating intelligence received about alleged drug trafficking in the Jeffersonville area. A search warrant was executed at the AmeriHost Inn, Room 120, in Jeffersonville, and detectives detained two occupants, including Meddock, and conducted a search of the room.

Two individuals were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 22 at the Jamison Road intersection just outside of Washington C.H. Just after 11 a.m., a 2007 red Ford Focus was at the stop sign on Jamison Road when it reportedly pulled into the intersection in front of a 1997 red Ford truck that was heading eastbound on U.S. 22. The two vehicles crashed into each other, sending the vehicles off the opposite sides of the road. Rescue personnel from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office immediately responded and worked to get the driver of the Ford Focus, Lawrence E. Capehart, 71, of 94 Jamison Road, Suite 10, out of his vehicle. Fayette County Life Squad transported Capehart from the scene, and he was later taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus for treatment.

A 15-year-old boy lost control of a Honda Accord he was driving and crashed into the front of LCNB National Bank in Washington C.H. Just after 8 p.m., the boy, who was traveling with a 15-year-old passenger, was driving southbound on Leesburg Avenue when he attempted to make a left turn onto Commerce Boulevard at a high rate of speed, according to the Washington Police Department. The vehicle struck the south side curb when he reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The Accord traveled across Commerce Boulevard northeast, over another curb, through a grass area in front of the bank, struck a handicap parking sign, went over two more curbs, and crashed into the front of the bank. According to the report, it caused substantial damage to the building.

A Clinton County man was arrested for the alleged hit-and-run accident that killed a Washington C.H. man. Elijah A. Stanforth, 19, was charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident, and appeared in Washington Court House Municipal Court. Just after 7:30 a.m., the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a call from a passing motorist reporting a male in the ditch area in front of Heritage Memorial Church, located in the 1800 block of Old Route 35 NW in Washington C.H. The man was found deceased in the ditch on the south side of the roadway.

November

Hazardous materials reportedly caused a garbage truck fire on Washington Waterloo Road — sending the two occupants of the vehicle to Fayette County Memorial Hospital for precautionary reasons. Shortly after 8 a.m., the Rumpke truck driver saw flames coming from inside his rear load garbage truck and took immediate action, according to a Rumpke press release. He pulled into the nearest open and vacant lot, 3841 Washington Waterloo Road, and unloaded the cab onto a gravel roadway.

While Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) agents were in the 1100 block of E. Paint St. in Washington C.H., they observed an emaciated boxer confined in the backyard of a residence. “The dog was underweight to the point where its ribs and hipbones were very prominent” said Nick Marando, humane agent. The dog’s owner told FRHS agents he noticed that his dog began losing weight a week prior to their visit. After the owner surrendered the 4-year-old male boxer to FRHS, it was examined by a veterinarian at the humane society. The dog weighed 46 pounds with a greater weight range expected for its size, according to reports. The veterinarian said that the dog had bilateral ear infections, and a blood test showed anemia.

Two locals were struck by vehicles with one incident resulting in a fatality and the other involving a child. Shortly after midnight, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) received a report about a woman struck by a vehicle on Milledgeville-Octa Road. Investigation discovered that 75-year-old Linda Morgan, of 6138 Milledgeville-Octa Road, was driving her 2010 Dodge Caravan when she got out of her vehicle without putting it in park, according to the FCSO. The vehicle rolled and knocked Morgan to the pavement, pinning her under the open door. A family member found Morgan on the road and called authorities. Fayette County EMS transported Morgan to Fayette County Memorial Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old Washington C.H. man was indicted for allegedly making sexual contact with an 8-year-old girl on three separate occasions. Isaac Lee Kimmey was arraigned in Fayette County Common Pleas Court on three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree. The maximum penalty on each count is five years in prison, according to Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade. “The allegation is sexual contact, no intercourse or penetration, which is the reason for the GSI charges,” said Weade.

Trevor Minyo, a Washington High School junior, was surprised to discover that the primary purpose of a recent after-school meeting of the business club DECA was to honor him: He had just been named as having achieved the fifth-highest score in the nation—out of 1,104 competitors—on a “Principles of Marketing” online exam he had taken earlier in 2018. The competition is sponsored by the High School of Business Program of the MBA Research and Curriculum Center.

December

After months of rehabilitation and support from his family and the community, Coby Seyfang was expected to return home following an accident in August. For months, Heather Seyfang — Seyfang’s mother — had updated and thanked the community for the continued support of the recovery of her son on her Facebook page, sporting the now cherished hashtag “#CobyStrong.” This rally cry of love from the community has been seen on vehicles, on social media posts and all over the Miami Trace Local Schools’ campus since the accident that injured Seyfang, a Miami Trace senior.

A local man facing 27 counts of cocaine-related charges following a six-month investigation into drug trafficking was set to have his final pretrial in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. According to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, his detectives and US 23 Major Crimes Task Force agents started an investigation following complaints of suspected drug trafficking with Anthony B. Adkins, 40, as the suspect. Detectives and task force agents conducted multiple undercover drug sale transactions with Adkins over a six-month period.

The final pretrial for a Washington C.H. man accused of forcing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and holding her against her will was scheduled in Fayette County Common Pleas Court. Patrick J. Wilson, 25, was recently indicted by a Fayette County grand jury on two counts of first-degree felony aggravated burglary, one count of third-degree felony abduction, and one count of third-degree felony attempt to commit felonious assault.

Jeffrey Ryan Holsinger pled guilty to aggravated murder and a laundry list of other charges related to a bloody Fourth of July crime spree in 2017 that left two people dead, and, as part of his plea agreement, the defendant will not face the death penalty for his crimes. Holsinger, 33, shot three people, killing two, in Highland and Ross counties on Independence Day 2017, and after pleading guilty to murder and aggravated robbery here last September, capital murder charges were filed against him in Ross County.

A Sabina man who allegedly was caught removing items from a safe, and a Wilmington man who police said led officers on a 40-mile chase that reached speeds of up to 95 mph were both indicted by a Highland County Grand Jury. As previously reported, Jeremiah Eidener, 43, Sabina, was reportedly caught with his hands inside a Greenfield ATM on Nov. 14.

Jack DeWeese said “goodbye” after serving nearly 20 years as Fayette County Commissioner as he ushers in retirement with a party. DeWeese’s commissioner seat was filled by James Garland, a Republican, who took over on Jan. 1. According to biographical information released as part of his serving as the 2018 Christmas Parade co-grand marshal, DeWeese, 77, was born in Milledgeville and has lived in Fayette County his entire life. A 1959 graduate of Jeffersonville High School, he was named to its Hall of Fame in 2003. He’s a retired Ohio Department of Transportation employee, and he held the position of Union Township Trustee for 19 years. DeWeese has served as county commissioner for 18 years.

This is the final part in a series of four, covering October through December, that reflects on important 2018 news and sports stories that ran in the Record-Herald. Check out the other parts at www.recordherald.com.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

The Record-Herald took time to reflect on 2018 and the many news and sports stories from throughout the year. In the final part, the paper looks at October through December. In November, the Washington Fire Department and Washington Police Department responded to a house fire a 434 E. Paint St. No injuries were reported. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2019/01/web1_IMG_2677.jpg The Record-Herald took time to reflect on 2018 and the many news and sports stories from throughout the year. In the final part, the paper looks at October through December. In November, the Washington Fire Department and Washington Police Department responded to a house fire a 434 E. Paint St. No injuries were reported.