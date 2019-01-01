Amish Cook favorite reader recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria took a week off from the column to celebrate the holiday with her family in Ohio. She will return next week. This week we thought we’d take a look back at some favorite reader recipes. Check out these recipes you might have missed or old favorites you want to reconnect with!

Wedding Salisbury Steak

Ingredients

6 pounds turkey burger 1 1/2 pounds sausage 2 cups quick oats 2 cups cracker crumbs 5 cups cold water 2 tablespoons dehydrated onions 1 tablespoon black pepper 3 tablespoons salt 1 tablespoon Lawry’s seasoning salt

Instructions

Mix and press into a cookie sheet with sides. Chill overnight. Cut into squares. Grill until juice runs clear and top with your favorite barbecue sauce.

GLORIFIED LORENE BARS (named after a friend of Gloria’s)

2 cups butter, softened

2 cups brown sugar

4 eggs

2/3 cup vanilla instant pudding

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 cups flour

2 ½ cups quick oats

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons soda

1 cup coconut (optional)

1 1/2 cups chocolate chips (optional)

Cream together butter and sugar. Add eggs , pudding, and vanilla. Mix well and add dry ingredients Put into an 11 ½ X 16-inch pan. Bake for 16-20 minutes at 350 degrees.

TACO PIZZA

Dough

2 cups flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

Meat mixture

1½ pounds hamburger, fried with onions

1 package taco seasoning

1 pint pizza sauce

Dressing mixture

1½ cups sour cream or 1 cup milk, scant

1 tablespoon sour cream and onion powder

2/3 cup salad dressing

Put dough into 9- by 13-inch pan. Spoon meat mixture onto dough. Next, put on dressing mixture. If desired, sprinkle with peppers, onions, tomatoes or whatever you prefer. Bake at 350 for 30 minutes. Add cheese and taco chips or white soup crackers for the last five minutes. Serves 15

Grandma Raber’s Potato Salad

6 medium potatoes, cooked

6 eggs hard boiled and diced

¾ cup celery chopped

¼ medium onion, chopped

Dressing:

1½ cups salad dressing

3 tablespoons prepared mustard

2 tablespoons vinegar

1¼ cups sugar

1¾ teaspoons salt

¼ cup milk

Cut potatoes in half and put into a pan of water so they are just covered.

Cook potatoes in boiling water and when it reaches a boil, turn to low and simmer until fork tender.

Add eggs, onion and celery.

Mix together dressing ingredients, then mix with first mixture.

It’s best when made the day before you plan to serve it.

If it seems a bit thick, add more milk.

Makes two quarts and serves 16.

Gloria Yoder is an Amish mom, writer, and homemaker in rural Illinois. The Yoders travel primarily by horse-drawn buggy and live next to the settlement’s one-room school-house.