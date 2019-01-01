Retired Teachers assist community

Diana Febo is pictured with the annual toy drive, which benefits The Well. Fayette County Retired Teachers also contributed over 4,000 volunteer hours this year in educational and community projects.
Nancy Mowery and Janet Martin are preparing for the Fayette County Retired Teachers’ annual Banana Express, visiting local rehabilitation/nursing homes.
Diana Febo is pictured with the annual toy drive, which benefits The Well. Fayette County Retired Teachers also contributed over 4,000 volunteer hours this year in educational and community projects.
Nancy Mowery and Janet Martin are preparing for the Fayette County Retired Teachers’ annual Banana Express, visiting local rehabilitation/nursing homes.