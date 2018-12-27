Jeff Eastern Star Chapter honors Past Matrons and Patrons

Jefferson Chapter #300 Order of the Eastern Star honored its Past Matrons and Patrons with a recognition dinner prior to the start of their stated meeting on Dec. 18.

Members dressed in their favorite Christmas sweaters and participated in a cookie exchange following the meeting. Past Matrons attending the dinner were Jennifer Hines, Ruth Barlett, Susie Mayer, Mimi Garringer, Helen Henson, Kathy Krol, Roberta Evans, Nicole Cook and Betty Hoppes. Past Patrons attending the dinner were Larry Mayer, Mark Hoppes and Dale Mayer. Many of these individuals have served multiple times as Worthy Matron and Worthy Patron throughout their years as members of Jefferson Chapter #300.

Jefferson Chapter #300 is actively involved in charity projects and community service. The chapter’s charities include donating to local scholarships, the Special Olympics, Christmas children’s programs, cancer projects, dyslexia centers, and hurricane relief efforts.

The Order of the Eastern Star is the largest fraternal organization in the world to which both men and women may belong. The organization is open to women, 18 years of age or older, who are related to Masons in good standing. Male members of the order must be Masons in good standing.

For more information, please visit the Jefferson Chapter #300 web page at http://www.ohiooes.org/chapter-webs/459-jefferson-chapter or the OES Jefferson Chapter #300 Facebook page.

