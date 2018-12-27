Commissioners approve auditor’s resignation

The Fayette County Commissioners recently accepted a letter of resignation from Fayette County Auditor Aaron D. Coole, as he will be replaced next year by Brenda Mossbarger.

It was moved by commissioner Jack DeWeese and seconded by commissioner Dan Dean to accept the letter of resignation from Coole at their recent meeting. The resignation was approved and the effective date is Jan. 7.

Mossbarger won a tight Republican primary race in May for the position. She later ran unopposed in the Nov. 6 general election. Leading up to the election, Coole told voters he had made drastic improvements to the auditor’s website and computer system. Coole also said that office processes were streamlined, which he said saved the county close to $100,000 a year in payroll and benefits.

In other news, the commissioners, per the recommendation of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) Director Faye Williamson, approved a contract with 3C Cab Company to provide non-emergency Medicaid transportation services to qualified recipients in Fayette County. The contract will cover 2019. Another contract was approved between the DJFS with Alexis Tyree to provide home based services to qualified Fayette County recipients. The target population is families with children up to 21 who need assistance with services in order to prevent removal, or reunify with a suitable caretaker. The contract will cover 2019 and has a maximum payable amount of $30,000.

Another contract per the recommendation of Williamson was between the DJFS and the Fayette County Community Action Commission to also provide non-emergency Medicaid transportation. This will also run through 2019 and will be funded by Medicaid.

A contract renewal was also approved. It was moved by DeWeese and seconded by Dean to renew the contract with the Board of Health of the Fayette County General Health District to provide an information technology or information technology assistant to the board on an as needed basis to maintain the board’s computer stations and related equipment. They will also assist in ordering new equipment.

Finally, a participation agreement with the County Commissioners Association of Ohio (CCAO) Service Corporation and CCAOSC Energy Solutions in securing competitively priced energy supplies through various energy purchasing programs was approved.

