Lucky Leaf Livestock holds second meeting

The Lucky Leaf Livestock 4-H Club held its second meeting on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. at the Madison Township Hall.

New officers were elected, president- Charlotte Jacobs, vice president-Krissy Ison, secretary-Natalie Lindsey, treasurer -Hazen Jacobs, news reporter- Caitlin Cottrill, health and safety- Nicholas Lindsey and Gus Wilt and, recreation- Thadias Stuckey, Jacob Miller and Eli Miller.

Preston Lucas led the Pledge of Allegiance and Jacob Miller led the 4-H pledge. Thadias Stuckey adjourned the meeting and Jacob Miller seconded it. The next meeting was on Dec. 2.