Smith joins EXIT Strategy Realty

Lifelong resident of Fayette County and licensed real estate agent Mikki Hunter Smith is pleased to join EXIT Strategy Realty, located at 408 E. Court St. in Washington Court House.

Mikki and her husband George have four grown children and enjoy the time they share. While Mikki’s first passion is helping individuals through the process of purchasing or selling real estate, she has a deep love of animals. Since retiring after 30 years in the banking business, Mikki spends her time volunteering with multiple animal rescue organizations such as; The Fayette County Regional Humane Society and the Fayette County Dog Shelter. Mikki feels strongly about supporting our animals, she donates a portion of her commissions to the Fayette Regional Humane Society for the spay/neuter clinic on behalf of the Fayette Dog Shelter.

Mikki has given many service hours to the betterment of Fayette County by serving as past president of the Washington Court House Rotary Club, Community Action of Fayette County, Revolving Loan Fund Committee, Abatement Review Committee, Washington Court House Dog Park and Fayette Regional Humane Society Building Hope Campaign, plus many more.

When asked what excites her most about this new venture, Hunter Smith replied, “I look forward to promoting Fayette County and all it has to offer. Helping individuals realize their dream of home ownership is exciting and rewarding, and I invite both sellers and buyers alike to contact me when they are in need a of realtor.”

Mikki Hunter Smith https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Mikki-9-Good.jpg Mikki Hunter Smith