Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 23

KC Carson, 39, 182 Eastview Drive, driving under suspension.

Andrea J. Lyons, 23, 525 Leslie Trace, possession of meth (fifth-degree felony), possession of dangerous drug (first-degree misdemeanor, possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (fourth-degree misdemeanor), possession of marijuana paraphernalia (minor misdemeanor), possession of drugs (first-degree misdemeanor).

Scott M. Keneagy, 57, 547 State Route 734, no operator’s license.

William M. Furniss, 37, at large, FCSO indictment (aggravated drugs).

Lindsey N. Matson, 26, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Bryan L. Clark, 38, 1121 S. Hinde St., failure to comply (fifth-degree felony), license for forfeiture, defective exhaust, bench warrant – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Dec. 22

Charles A. Campbell, 30, 823 S. North St., arson (first-degree misdemeanor).

Male, 16, Washington C.H., stop sign violation.

Nicholas A. McFarland, 20, 3700 Coil Lane, safety belt violation, unsafe vehicle, fictitious plates.

Leanna M. Kidwell, 20, Columbus, Licking County warrant, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bradley N. Carr, 36, 436 N. Fayette St., probation violation, aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor), aggravated menacing (first-degree misdemeanor).

Dashon J. Harris, 31, 1230 E. Temple St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor), possession of drug abuse instruments.

Kirk W. Flowers, 34, Columbus, OVI (first-degree misdemeanor), failure to control, endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor), endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor), endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor), endangering children (first-degree misdemeanor).

Robbie L. Munyon, 54, Leesburg, Greenfield warrant.

Dec. 21

Howard F. Wood, 42, Columbus, parole violation Madison County.

Lowell A. Riffle, 43, Greenfield, no operator’s license, OVI, OVI per se.

Dec. 20

Christopher L. Parrish, 34, 328 Jamison Road, expired registration.

Perry E. Elzey Jr., 21, 434 E. Paint St., inducing panic.

Jacob M. Smith, 38, 308 Mace St., no operator’s license.

Curtis J. Warner, 28, Frankfort, no operator’s license.