Miami Trace named ‘High Progress’ school district

The Ohio Department of Education (ODE) recently announced Miami Trace Local Schools as one of the few “High Progress Schools of Honor.”

Throughout Ohio, there are many schools where each and every day students are being challenged, prepared and empowered. Recently, Ohio recognized 67 schools with a substantial proportion of economically-disadvantaged students (40 percent or more) for reaching high academic achievement, including Miami Trace.

“The Miami Trace Local School District was recognized as a High Progress School of Honor by the Ohio Department of Education,” Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis said. “We were one of 67 school districts to receive this designation. The award is based on the proficiency rates and progress of Title I districts. Way to go Miami Trace Elementary! Go Panthers!”

For consideration to be a High Progress School of Honor, a school must meet a number of requirements. The first is be a “Title I” federal aid recipient or eligible school and serve 40 percent or more economically-disadvantaged students. Next the district or school must show gains on its combined reading and math proficiency rate in each of the past five years (between 2014 and 2018) that meet or exceed the 90th percentile of all statewide gains.

Then, if applicable, the overall “Progress” grade on the district’s report card must be an “A” or “B” for each of the three most recent years, as well as have a “Gap Closing” grade of “A,” “B,” and “C.” Finally, if a high school, gains must be shown in its graduation rate over the past five years (between 2013 and 2017) that meet or exceed the 90th percentile of all statewide gains in graduation.

“Our staff continues to place student growth at the forefront,” Miami Trace Assistant Superintendent Kim Pittser said. “Identifying student needs at all levels and addressing those needs will support many components of their educational pathways.”

The information in this article was provided by the Ohio Department of Education and the Miami Trace Local School District. For more information contact Miami Trace at (740) 335-3010 or the Ohio Department of Education at (877) 644-6338.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

