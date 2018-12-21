Community wishes DeWeese happy retirement

The community gathered to wish Jack DeWeese a good retirement on Friday at the Commission on Aging in Washington Court House after his nearly 20 years serving as Fayette County Commissioner. Pictured with DeWeese (L to R): Sue Smith, who works at the commissioners’ office, and Pauline Mason and John Mason of Lake Wales, Fla.
The community gathered to wish Jack DeWeese a good retirement on Friday at the Commission on Aging in Washington Court House after his nearly 20 years serving as Fayette County Commissioner. Pictured with DeWeese (L to R): Sue Smith, who works at the commissioners’ office, and Pauline Mason and John Mason of Lake Wales, Fla.