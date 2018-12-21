United Way named December Business of the Month

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce has named The United Way of Fayette County its December Business of the Month. The UW is an organization whose funds stay in Fayette County. According to Debbie Bryant, president, they are currently funding 28 different programs, from the unborn at Life Pregnancy Center to the senior citizens at the Commission on Aging. Currently, the UW is raising funds to bring the Dolly Parton Imagination Library to Fayette County. Once this program is launched, children from birth to age 5 will receive high-quality books in the mail. The Chamber appreciates the support and programs provided by the United Way of Fayette County and remind you donations can be made in person at 133 S. Main St. in Washington C.H., or via mail.

