Results of the Fayette County Bird Count

The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District hosted a bird count on Dec. 18. Eleven people in the county participated over a four-hour period.

Three groups visited 18 locations within a designated area in the northeastern part of the county. Included in the count were sites in the City of Washington Court House, local farms, and Deer Creek State Park and wildlife areas. The Corps. of Engineers hosted the final destination stop.

A total of 57 species were identified, up from last year’s 39 species and one species off the high in 2015. The total number of birds counted was 1,193 birds spotted in a three-and-a-half hour period. In a seven-year period the Fayette County bird count has had a total of 86 species sited in Fayette County during the month of December. The weather was sunny and cold with a high of 32 degrees. Three new species were added this year, including the Black Duck, Redhead and Brown Creeper. The Black Vulture count was also at its highest at 17.

The count is part of the annual event of the Audubon Society Christmas Bird Count. The Audubon Society has been collecting information for 119 years on population trends. A 15-mile circle is created and locations within the area are included. Data comes from over 2,200 circles across the county with more than 70,000 volunteers participating. The same circle can then be counted every year to compare the results.

The count runs from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. For a more detailed report of species sited over the last seven years, visit the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District Facebook page, call the office at 740-636-0279, or e-mail Brigitte Hisey at brigitte.hisey@fayette-co-oh.com. If you want to join us next year we can put you on a list.

Several local residents participated in the latest Fayette County Bird Count. Front row, Sara Creamer, Brigitte Hisey, Carolyn and Jack DeWeese, Pat Ernst, back row, Malcolm Miller, Duane Troyer, Moses Schwartz and Bruce Willis. Not pictured are Don Creamer and Linda Hamilton.