WMS names December SOTM

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for December. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Isabel Fernandez, Marissa McNamee, Amber Whiteside, Jaliza Worth, Ashley Wagner, Mr. Montgomery, Asst. Principal, Mrs. Rickman, Paraprofessional, Tyler Roland, Austin Coy, Dylan Coy, Bruklynn Swisher and Jacob Speakman. Absent from picture: Faith Adams.

Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for December. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Isabel Fernandez, Marissa McNamee, Amber Whiteside, Jaliza Worth, Ashley Wagner, Mr. Montgomery, Asst. Principal, Mrs. Rickman, Paraprofessional, Tyler Roland, Austin Coy, Dylan Coy, Bruklynn Swisher and Jacob Speakman. Absent from picture: Faith Adams. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_December-001.jpg Donatos recently provided pizza to these students at Washington Middle School as they celebrated “Pizza with the Principals.” This is in appreciation for their selection as Students of the Month for December. They are chosen by their teachers because of the outstanding example they set for their peers in such areas as academic effort, good work ethic, kindness to others, and service to their school. Pictured (L to R): Isabel Fernandez, Marissa McNamee, Amber Whiteside, Jaliza Worth, Ashley Wagner, Mr. Montgomery, Asst. Principal, Mrs. Rickman, Paraprofessional, Tyler Roland, Austin Coy, Dylan Coy, Bruklynn Swisher and Jacob Speakman. Absent from picture: Faith Adams.