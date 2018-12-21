Ohio OKs first testing lab for medical marijuana in state

STREETSBORO, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has approved the first testing lab for medical marijuana in the state.

The Ohio Department of Commerce on Thursday announced it has awarded the first Testing Lab Certificate of Operation to North Coast Testing Laboratories in Streetsboro in northeast Ohio.

The department said the certificate means that all “regulatory components of the program are in place for the sale of plant-only product in dispensaries.”

All marijuana must be lab-tested for potency and purity before sales can begin.

The first marijuana plants were harvested in October and the first dispensary was approved this month.

The department also said Thursday that it has awarded Level I cultivator provisional licenses to Greenleaf Gardens in Middlefield in northeast Ohio and to Certified Cultivators in Dayton in southwest Ohio.