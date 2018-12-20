MT school board re-organizational meeting set

The Miami Trace Local School District has announced a number of event dates, including the re-organizational meeting and the Miami Trace High School dedication and open house.

According to superintendent David Lewis, the district will be busy over the next two months as it prepares for the move-in date and next school year. The first of the upcoming dates is the annual re-organizational meeting on Jan. 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Miami Trace District Office.

“At that meeting, what will take place is the nomination and election of a president and vice president,” Lewis said. “We don’t have any new board of education members to swear in this time around. I haven’t finalized the agenda yet, but I know that we have to have a discussion on the final phase of the high school project. We need to talk about the stadium piece and how all of that is going to look, make some decisions. We will hit hard once break is over and we get back on the second of January.”

Another important date Lewis invited the community to is the Miami Trace High School dedication and open house. Being held on Sunday, Jan. 27, the dedication ceremony will be held in the Quali-Tee Design Performing Arts Center, which is adjacent to the main lobby upon entering the new school at 2 p.m. Then from 3 to 5 p.m., the community is invited to join the staff in an open house and for building tours. All guests should use the event entrance to enter the building, and it will be completely open for everyone to fully explore.

“We are going to have the dedication ceremony, and then following will be self-guided building tours for those who want to look around,” Lewis said. “This will kind of kick off getting into the new building. The following week after the ceremony we are going to start with a staggered opening, we are going to start athletic practices that week and then on February 2 we have the state wrestling duals that we are going to host in the building. Then we should have basketball games there somewhere around February 4 and onward.”

Finally — in an article recently published by the Record-Herald — it was reported that the opening of the new Miami Trace High School has been rescheduled for Feb. 20, according to Lewis. The decision was made due to the vast amount of technology that needs to be running smoothly when the school opens to the students. After taking a tour of the building recently and monitoring the situation, the Miami Trace Board of Education and school administrators decided to delay the opening.

Stay with the Record-Herald for more on the upcoming move to the new Miami Trace High School. The information in this article was provided by Miami Trace Superintendent David Lewis.

The opening dedication and the start of move-in for the new Miami Trace High School is just a few weeks away and the district is inviting the community to join them in the last few stages. Pictured is the gym floor in the new Miami Trace High School from a recent update by the district. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_IMG_7805.jpg The opening dedication and the start of move-in for the new Miami Trace High School is just a few weeks away and the district is inviting the community to join them in the last few stages. Pictured is the gym floor in the new Miami Trace High School from a recent update by the district.