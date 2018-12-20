Domtar funds books for Belle Aire

Domtar Corporation announced this week that employee volunteers from the company’s converting center in Washington Court House visited Belle Aire Intermediate School to read to the third grade students and to commemorate the company’s donation of more than 200 books to the school.

Domtar makes a wide variety of everyday products from sustainable wood fiber, and it is one of the world’s largest producers of a complete line of absorbent hygiene solutions, as well as an innovator in absorbent technology.

“Domtar treasures the wonderful relationship that we’ve developed with the students and faculty of Belle Aire Intermediate School throughout the years, and we are especially honored to be able to make a difference in children’s lives,” said Domtar Corporate Responsibility Manager Heather Alverson Stowe. “Literacy is one of Domtar’s core corporate giving pillars, which is why it’s so important for us to foster a love of reading and to help put books in the hands of children in our local communities.”

Domtar’s book donation was made possible through the company’s partnership with First Book, a nonprofit social enterprise that provides books to children in need. As part of its Powerful Pages campaign, Domtar has partnered with First Book since 2012 to provide more than half a million dollars in grants to schools and programs in towns that are home to Domtar facilities. Domtar’s grants provide funding to educators to purchase books through the First Book Marketplace, a website available exclusively to First Book programs.

Employee volunteers from Domtar’s converting center in Washington Court House read to third grade students at Belle Aire Intermediate School recently, and a grant from Domtar funded more than 200 books for the school. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_IMG_0362.jpg Employee volunteers from Domtar’s converting center in Washington Court House read to third grade students at Belle Aire Intermediate School recently, and a grant from Domtar funded more than 200 books for the school.