DeWeese to say ‘goodbye’ this Friday

Jack DeWeese will say “goodbye” this week after serving nearly 20 years as Fayette County Commissioner as he ushers in retirement with a party on Friday.

This Friday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Commission on Aging — 1179 S. Elm Street in Washington Court House — the community is invited to congratulate DeWeese on his retirement. DeWeese’s commissioner seat will be filled by James Garland, a Republican, who will take over on Jan. 1, 2019.

According to biographical information released as part of his serving as the 2018 Christmas Parade co-grand marshal, DeWeese, 77, was born in Milledgeville and has lived in Fayette County his entire life. A 1959 graduate of Jeffersonville High School, he was named to its Hall of Fame in 2003. He’s a retired Ohio Department of Transportation employee, and he held the position of Union Township Trustee for 19 years. DeWeese has served as county commissioner for 18 years.

During his terms as a trustee and county commissioner he has served on the Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission, most recently as chairman of the executive committee; the Fayette County Travel and Tourism Board; the Fayette County Health Department Advisory Board; board vice chairman of the South Central Ohio Juvenile Detention Center near Chillicothe; the Area Solid Waste Committee of which he serves as chairman; member of CAC and CIC boards; and 15 years as a member of District 15 Ohio Public Works Commission.

Jack DeWeese https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Jack-DeWeese-1.jpg Jack DeWeese