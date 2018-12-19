Jeff Twp. names new EMS chief

Trustees in Jefferson Township announced Wednesday that Dana Kellenberger will join them as their first EMS chief.

On Jan. 1 at 12:01 a.m., the Jefferson Township EMS will officially go into service to provide EMS coverage for the citizens of Jefferson Township and their communities, according to the trustees. Throughout the time between the passing of the Jefferson Township EMS levy in May, Jefferson Township has been able to employ six full-time and 13 part-time EMTs and paramedics. This staff will run two ambulances, 24-hours-a-day.

“The citizens of Jefferson Township voted to have better coverage and service in this area, and the board of trustees listen,” a press release from the township said Wednesday.

To this end, the trustees were looking for a full-time EMS chief/administrator who would handle the day-to-day operations and they believe they have found the perfect fit in Kellenberger. Kellenberger — a native of Fayette County and graduate of Washington Senior High School — was hired in October of this year to take on the task of starting up the ambulance service for Jefferson Township.

Kellenberger brings almost 20 years of fire and emergency services experience to Jefferson Township. He has served in many roles during his career starting out as a volunteer before landing in the leadership role as a career fire chief. He holds certifications as a paramedic, firefighter II, fire investigator, EMS and fire instructor, ACLS/BLS instructor and faculty with the American Heart Association. Additionally, he is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati.

Kellenberger said this has been a great opportunity for him to come back to the community to be closer to family and friends, and to help the community grow. Kellenberger has two adult children and he resides in Washington Court House, according to the press release.

“We believe Dana is a great fit for the organization,” Jefferson Township Trustee Ryan Yenger said Wednesday. “He comes to us with 20-plus years experience and a wealth of knowledge there. We are glad to have him, he is an asset to Jefferson Township, and he will be the kind of person that gives the personal care we want and expect from someone running the department.”

Jefferson Township EMS has two ambulances fully-equipped with the best equipment available to provide Advanced Life Support Services to the township. Jefferson Township EMS looks forward to providing the best service possible to its citizens, and all are welcome to come to the station at South Main Street in Jeffersonville and take a tour, according to the trustees.

The information in this article was provided by the Jefferson Township trustees, stay with the Record-Herald for more updates on the Jefferson Township EMS.

Reach Martin Graham at (740) 313-0351 or on Twitter @MartiTheNewsGuy.

Dana Kellenberger https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_kellenberger.jpg Dana Kellenberger

Kellenberger to help start new service