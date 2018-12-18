WCH man facing drug charges

A Washington C.H. man is facing several felony drug possession charges after he was found unresponsive inside his truck outside of Cashland.

On Saturday afternoon, Washington Police Department officers were dispatched to Cashland, 1149 E. Temple St., on a report of an unresponsive male sitting inside a vehicle. The caller advised the man, later identified as Patrick C. Weaver, 32, of 1217 E. Paint St., had been in a red Dodge truck for approximately 45 minutes, according to reports.

Two officers reportedly knocked on the truck’s windows for about a minute trying to awaken Weaver. He eventually opened the driver’s side door, and police asked if he needed the squad, which he refused.

While speaking with Weaver, “it appeared that he was under the influence to something. Patrick couldn’t remember why he was at Cashland, how long he had been there, or how he got there. He also denied any drug use, prescription or otherwise,” the police report stated.

As Weaver exited the vehicle, police found a glass pipe on the driver’s side seat, reports said. Officers then began to search Weaver as he was being placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to reports, officers located numerous prescription pills, as well as a small plastic bag that contained a crystal rock substance. It later field tested positive as methamphetamine, police said.

Weaver was charged with three fifth-degree felony counts of possession of drugs, possession of meth, possession of dangerous drugs, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Fayette County Jail, but has since bonded out, according to records.

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

