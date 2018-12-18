VFW Riders bring Christmas joy

With help from the community, the VFW Riders recently brought Christmas joy to local charities. The Riders gave to the Red Brick House Homeless Shelter, five needy families, The Well at Sunnyside, Rose Ave., Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Greenfield Community Hospital, and Second Chance Center of Hope. They received over $4,000 to help these charities from local families, as well as community-driven organizations in Washington Court House. The VFW Riders thank all who donated and wish everyone a merry Christmas.

