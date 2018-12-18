Contracts passed to help maintain county properties

The Fayette County Commissioners approved various contracts to help maintain county properties in a multitude of ways.

At a recent meeting, the commissioners approved six contracts for services to help keep county-owned properties in good repair. The first of these contracts was with CT Electric in Washington Court House to provide electrical services in 2019 for several county-owned buildings.

The second contract is with Dennis Graham of Washington Court House to furnish trash pickup for the County Administrative Services Building and the Fayette County Board of Elections on a weekly basis. This contract is from Jan. 1 through Dec. 31 of 2019.

A third contract — between the commissioners and Marquee Construction in Washington Court House — will provide general repair and building maintenance at county-owned buildings. The work will be done at a rate of $30 per man/per hour and includes vehicles, all tools needed with exception of rental equipment, vehicle insurance, workers’ compensation, liability insurance and phone. Additionally, a skid loader, dump truck, fork lift and man lift will be available at $45 per hour. Material ordered, handled and paid by Marquee will add 15 percent to invoice. This contract will also cover 2019.

The next contract was with Connor Plumbing in Washington Court House. Connor Plumbing will provide plumbing services for various jobs at county buildings for 2019.

Finally, two contracts with Justin Bihl — one between the commissioners and Bihl and another between the commissioners and Bihl’s business, Cut Above Lawn Service — will help maintain other county-owned properties. The first of these contracts is for snow and ice removal at the Life Squad building in Washington Court House on an as needed basis. The second is for mowing services through the 2019 mowing season at the Fayette County Emergency Operations Center (at a rate of $45 per mow, per week) and on Hinde and East streets in Washington Court House (at a rate of $25 per mow, per week).

Before the meeting ended, the commissioners switched gears and joined the Fayette County Land Bank Board of Directors for its monthly meeting. After accepting the minutes, Branen Weade moved to accept the treasurer’s report as presented with the checking account balance of $32,021.75, all expenses to date have been paid, and Washington Court House City Manager Joe Denen seconded the motion. An amount of $400 was received from PM Title for the closing cost of State Route 22 N.W. in Washington C.H. Additionally, status updates were given on several properties, including an East Elm Street property with USDA loans on hold until the passage of bill, two properties on State Route 753 that require fencing and more.

Finally during the land bank directors meeting, Weade moved that it be expressed to the prosecutor that the $10,000 previously approved for additional legal services should be used primarily for foreclosure suits and related costs. Denen seconded the motion. The next meeting of the Fayette County Land Bank will be Monday, Jan. 7 at 10:30 a.m.

Also on the agenda and discussed during the commissioner meeting were a list of contracts between the Department of Job and Family Services and various entities for child placement and related services, two contracts for law enforcements (one with Milledgeville and one with Bloomingburg) and a contract for planned examinations for compliance with the Ohio Building Code.

