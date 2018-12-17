Governor-elect sets inauguration event schedule

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Gov.-elect Mike DeWine has set a schedule for events around his inauguration next month.

The Republican DeWine announced Monday he will be officially sworn in at his home in Cedarville in southwestern Ohio early on the morning of Jan. 14.

A public swearing-in for DeWine and Lieutenant Gov.-elect Jon Husted (HYOO’-sted) will take place later that day at noon at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, followed by an inaugural gala that evening. The gala also will be at the Statehouse.

DeWine also announced inauguration events that weekend including a reception at the National Veterans Memorial & Museum in Columbus on Jan. 12 and at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force in Dayton on Jan. 13.