Beford Ford donates to help local children

Beford Ford in Washington C.H. made a donation this week of $4,000 to United Way of Fayette County in order to help local underprivileged children this holiday season.

In what is set to become an annual tradition, Mark and Connie Beford, and their daughter Missy Meacham, owners of Beford Ford, presented a check to United Way of Fayette County that is being used to purchase educational items, clothing, shoes, coats, toys, etc.

The local schools are identifying the children most in need, and United Way will then distribute these items to the families of the children, according to Debbie Bryant, executive director of United Way, and Kim Penwell, chair of the United Way board.

“The families who were chosen were just overwhelmed with gratitude,” said Bryant. “A lot of these kids just needed clothing or shoes. It’s been a neat experience to be able to help these families, and we just want to express our appreciation to the Beford family for their generosity.”

Mark Beford said this type of community outreach is what his wife, Connie, is passionate about. The name, “Connie Cares,” is being used for these types of donations.

“Connie wanted to be more involved in the community,” said Mark. “By partnering with the schools and helping out families in need, we thought this was a great way to do that. These children are great kids and some of them wonder why they don’t get as much at Christmas time as other kids, through no fault of their own and no fault of their families. I mean, they are great kids and they should have a great Christmas. So, this is just our small way of trying to help those who are a little less fortunate.”

Missy Meacham (middle) and Connie Beford (right), owners of Beford Ford, present a check to Debbie Bryant, executive director of United Way of Fayette County, in order to help underprivileged children this holiday season. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_Beford-donation.jpg Missy Meacham (middle) and Connie Beford (right), owners of Beford Ford, present a check to Debbie Bryant, executive director of United Way of Fayette County, in order to help underprivileged children this holiday season.