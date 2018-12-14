New Travel & Tourism director named

Stephanie Dunham, a Fayette County native, has been named the new executive director of Fayette County Travel & Tourism.

“I am honored to be offered this opportunity to lead this organization and promote Fayette County,” Dunham said at her new office, located upstairs at 101 E. East. St. in Washington Court House. “It is my hope to enrich the bureau’s reputation as a catalyst for initiatives that have a positive impact on tourism. Fayette County continues to grow and evolve with countless hidden tourist resources and gems around every corner.”

Dunham is a graduate of Ohio Dominican University, where she double-majored in public relations and marketing. She is also a 2009 Miami Trace High School graduate. She is married to Scott Dunham.

Prior to taking over this role, Dunham worked as business development coordinator and in marketing at Fayette County Memorial Hospital for two-and-a-half years. Before that, she was in charge of marketing at Equine Affairs, a small horse production company.

Dunham is stepping into this post after Jolinda Van Dyke decided to leave the position.

“I am very thankful for the opportunity I was given to promote Fayette County. It has been an honor and a great experience,” said Van Dyke, who worked with Travel & Tourism and the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce for about five-and-a-half years. “I have met so many wonderful people that I will truly miss working with them. It’s time for me to slow down and enjoy more time with my family and grandchildren. I’m excited for the next chapter in my life.”

Van Dyke added that Dunham will do “an amazing job as the new executive director. I wish her much success.”

Dunham thanked Van Dyke for her work and many contributions through the years.

“I’m excited to continue the work that Jolinda has done over the past years to promote the people and places I hold so dear,” said Dunham. “I’ve been privileged to grow up in this great community, it’s a place I choose to live and I believe it offers so much as a destination for visitors.”

Dunham said her door is always open.

“If anyone has any ideas of how we can bring new visitors to Fayette County, I encourage them to contact me.”

Fayette County Travel & Tourism is an informational organization that promotes the historical significance, points of interest and activities for travel, tourism and the hospitality industry in Fayette County.

