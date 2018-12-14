The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 17-21 is as follows:

MONDAY

Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers

TUESDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned corn, warm fruit

WEDNESDAY

Boneless pork chop, sweet potato casserole, seasoned vegetables, fruit, sugar-free pudding

THURSDAY

Beef pot roast with potatoes & carrots, spinach, fruit, warm dinner roll, quick bread

FRIDAY

Closed

The activity schedule for the week of Dec. 17-21 is as follows

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10 a.m. Exercise

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Aerobics

10 a.m. Exercise

10 a.m. Board meeting

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball

THURSDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

OPEN – No services or activities

Fayette County Commissioner Jack DeWeese’s retirement party