The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Dec. 17-21 is as follows:
MONDAY
Polish sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, fruit, animal crackers
TUESDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned corn, warm fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, sweet potato casserole, seasoned vegetables, fruit, sugar-free pudding
THURSDAY
Beef pot roast with potatoes & carrots, spinach, fruit, warm dinner roll, quick bread
FRIDAY
Closed
The activity schedule for the week of Dec. 17-21 is as follows
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Aerobics
10 a.m. Exercise
10 a.m. Board meeting
10:30 a.m. Blood pressure
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair volleyball
THURSDAY
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
OPEN – No services or activities
Fayette County Commissioner Jack DeWeese’s retirement party