Locals serve as delegates to Ohio Farm Bureau

Members of the Fayette County Farm Bureau served as delegates to the 2018 Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting. They participated in policy sessions that directed the organization’s activities for the coming year. Back row from left to right are John Jones, Ike Garland, and front row are Brandi Montgomery and Taylor Jones. To learn more about OFBF’s priority issues, visit OFBF.org.

