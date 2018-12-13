Man sentenced to 13 years in prison

A Mt. Sterling man was sentenced to 13 years in prison this week after he admitted to a series of break-ins in Fayette County, as well as leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.

Tyler Stone, 29, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of second-degree felony burglary, three counts of third-degree felony burglary, one count of third-degree felony grand theft, three counts of fourth-degree felony grand theft, six counts of fifth-degree felony breaking & entering, and one count of misdemeanor theft.

In a separate case related to the pursuit that occurred July 31, Stone pleaded guilty to failure to comply, a felony of the third degree.

Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Stone to 10 years in prison on the first case and three years in prison on the second. The pleas and sentences were part of an agreement between Stone and the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office.

The burglary and breaking & entering offenses occurred in July at homes in the northern part of Fayette County. Two vehicles were stolen, as well as an assortment of tools, jewelry, firearms, etc.

Stone has been ordered by the court to pay restitution to three victims in the amounts of $1,121, $1,796 and $120.

“This was one of the most significant break-in cases over the past year,” said Fayette County Prosecutor Jess Weade. “There were more break-ins in the area than just the ones listed on the indictment, but we indicted the ones that we could prove.”

On July 31, the Washington C.H. Police Department received a call from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office of an attempt to locate a stolen vehicle out of Mt. Sterling. Around 12:43 p.m., the stolen vehicle — a red 2011 GMC Canyon truck — was reportedly located by patrolman Jeffery Heinz in the 500 block of South Fayette Street on the side of the road.

“I activated my overhead emergency lights and began to order the occupants to raise their hands,” Heinz wrote in his report. “The defendant later identified as Tyler Stone then accelerated southbound on Fayette Street at a rapid rate of speed.”

According to the report, Stone turned westbound onto Elm Street and ran the stop sign. He continued down the road, running the next two stop signs and cutting through the Flagway parking lot on Highland Avenue and onto the road heading southbound. He continued the high rate of speed as he passed four vehicles in no passing zones until he made an eastbound turn onto Rowe Ging Road and drove through a residential yard. He “zig-zagged” through several yards before returning to Rowe Ging Road, traveling westbound. He ran the stop sign at State Route 41 and continued on Rowe Ging to Armbrust Road.

“The defendant continued southbound at a high rate of speed,” the report said. “Just south of Mark Road (Stone) went off the left side of the roadway and into a corn field. I remained on the road paralleling (Stone). The defendant then emerged from the corn field traveling onto the roadway traveling northbound. I stopped on the road and (Stone) rammed my patrol vehicle.”

After the reported collision, Heinz turned himself around and was joined by Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Ryan McFarland. Heinz said in the report he was able to catch up to the stolen vehicle near Armbrust and Rowe Ging. Stone then traveled eastbound on Rowe Ging Road before going off the left side of the road. Heinz continued to State Route 41 to cut off the path, but Stone had come out onto State Route 41 “just behind” Heinz. He turned around and continued the chase through yards and bean fields eastbound from State Route 41 until Stone crossed Maple Way. Heinz then returned to Rowe Ging Road and paralleled Stone, who was traveling through fields, according to reports.

“(Stone) then hit a ditch and the vehicle was stopped,” Heinz said in the report. “(Stone) fled from the vehicle and ran in a northeast direction. The defendant was eventually apprehended after a lengthy foot chase. (Stone) was transported to the Fayette County Jail and held.”

In addition to the three-year prison sentence for failure to comply, Stone’s received a 10-year suspension of his driver’s license. After he’s released from prison, Stone will be subject to a three-year period of supervision by the Adult Parole Authority.

Stone pleads guilty to series of break-ins, failure to comply

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

