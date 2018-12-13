FRHS ‘Paws and Claws Christmas’ this Saturday

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) is inviting the community to its sixth-annual “A Paws and Claws Christmas Celebration and Special Adoption” this Saturday, Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the adoption center, 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

Guests will be welcomed with holiday cheer, Christmas tunes, adorable kittens, cats and puppies, and refreshments provided by volunteers. All those who care about animals are invited to come and meet them, and find out about the important work of FRHS. The Humane Society hopes that some of their beautiful animals will find new, loving homes during the event before Christmas. Cats and kittens will be available for a reduced adoption fee of $40 for kittens and $10 for cats, which includes all current vaccinations and spay or neuter.

According to FRHS, there are 50 cats, kittens and six puppies for adoption.

Admission to the event is easy, a gift for the kitties and puppies. The furry residents need lots of everyday necessities such as bleach, sanitizing wipes and baby wipes, laundry detergent, paper towels, bath towels, wash clothes, scoopable cat litter, and canned dog and cat food. FRHS has a Christmas tree in its lobby where gifts can be placed under by guests.

Outreach director and chief humane agent Brad Adams said this will be the Humane Society’s sixth year holding this event for the public to celebrate Christmas with the homeless animals.

“We want it to be a wonderful day for everyone, including the animals who are hoping for the best Christmas gift of all, a new home,” said Adams.

The Fayette Regional Humane Society is a non-profit (501(c)(3), volunteer organization. They receive less than 2 percent of their support from governmental organizations and therefore must rely on donations, grants and fundraising to carry out their mission. The Humane Society is the only organization in Fayette County able to respond to calls about abused, neglected and injured domestic animals, 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

To learn more about the Fayette Regional Humane Society, please visit its website at www.fayettehumanesociety.com

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_loki.jpg