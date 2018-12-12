Restaurant Inspections

Fayette County Public Health conducted the following restaurant and food inspections, according to reports filed with the department.

Oct. 31

Washington Sr. High School, 400 S. Elm St. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: The fan guards inside of the walk-in cooler and freezer were found with an accumulation of soil residue, non-food contact surfaces must be cleaned at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soil residues. The ice machine was found with an accumulation of soil residue and must be cleaned to sight and touch.

Oct. 30

Miami Trace Elementary School, 3836 St. Rt 41 N. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No violations at this time, vomit and diarrhea clean up policy available, managers certification available for food safety, employee health notification policy is also available.

Oct. 29

Fayette Christian School, 1315 Dayton Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: No violations at time of inspection.

Oct. 25

Pettits #1, 313 E. Court St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The ice machine is clean to sight and touch. All food items inside of the deli cooler are now properly date marked and were not found past the expiration of see by dates. All day food containers are now properly labeled, also the cookies & donuts self dispensing cafes are now provided with ingredient labels.

Subway, 19 Fayette Center. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: The hand wash sink in the food preparation area is now provided with hot water immediately, thank you. The ceiling is no longer leaking and the tiles have been replaced, the hot water machine is now operable.

Roosters, 120 Crossings Dr. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: Suitable utensils are now being used to dispense ready to eat food items. All food containers and plated observed were free of cracks or other imperfections, management stated that they have a resurfacing tool for the cutting boards. The overall cleanliness of the walls near the hand wash sink and storage areas has improved.

El Canon Restaurant, 1381 Leesburg Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: All plates and bowls observed were free of cracks or other imperfections, thank you.

Oct. 24

D. Donats Inc, 1211 Columbus Ave. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: All food items inside the walk in cooler requiring date markings are now properly date marked. The boxes found previously stored over the food preparation area are no longer present. All food containers and single use containers are now properly stored. The pizza spatulas previously found cracked with other imperfections were still found in stock for use, these were discarded immediately. The overall cleanliness of the walls near the food preparation sink has improved. Management stated they are still in the process of fixing the hot water availability in the women’s restroom.

Oct. 23

Roosters, 120 Crossings Dr. Standard inspection, critical control point. Violations/comments: The person in charge displayed good knowledge of critical control points, however critical violations were present. A measuring cup without a suitable handle was found inside of the chopped lettuce located in the preparation cooler across from the raw chicken station, food employees must use suitable utensils for ready to eat foods which prevent contamination from hands. Several food containers and plated were found with cracks or other imperfections which prevents these items from being easily cleanable, also the cutting boards on the preparation cooler stations were found heavily discolored and scarred, multi-use food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable, cutting boards must be resurfaced or discarded if they can no longer be cleaned. The walls near the hand wash sink across from chicken station were found with an accumulation of residues as well as the walls in the chemicals storage area.

Oct. 18

Pettits Car Shine Drive Thru #1, 1225 E. Temple St. Follow-up inspection. Violations/comments: All food items inside the pizza cooler are now properly date marked and not expired. The expired food items were found stored inside a crate located in the walk-in cooler that was labeled expired. The overall cleanliness of the restroom has improved. The hand wash sink inside the restroom is now provided with a waste receptacle.

El Canon Restaurant of Fayette County, 1381 Leesburg Ave. Follow-up inspection, complaint. Violations/comments: There were not any food items observed thawing on the counter top or in the cooler during the inspection, management was provided with education materials regarding proper thawing methods and was also educated in-person during this inspection on proper thawing methods and how to properly store food items. A complaint was received regarding chipped plates being used on Oct. 16, several chipped plated were observed and management state that they will discard these items, a follow-up inspection was scheduled for Oct. 25, 2018.

The Warehouse, 313 S. Elm St. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: Certification in food safety were not available, the person in charge must ensure that employees are properly trained in food safety, category two facilities must have at least one person trained in level one food safety. The hand wash sinks inside the restrooms were not provided with paper towels or another way of drying hands. Several canned food items were found rusted and with an accumulation of soil residues, food packages must remain in good condition to protect the food from contamination. Management was unaware that the utensils and food contact surfaces must be sanitized, these items must be sanitized before use after cleaning, bleach and sanitizing strips were available. Mice droppings were found in the cabinets where the canned food items were stored, the presence of insects and other pests must be controlled to minimize their presence on the premises but routinely inspecting, cleaning and use pest controlling devices. The cabinets in the kitchen area were found with an accumulation of soil residues, non-food contact surfaces must be clean to sight and touch at a frequency necessary to prevent accumulation of soils residues. The female restroom was not provided with covered receptacles for sanitary napkins.

Oct. 17

D. Donats Inc., 1211 Columbus Ave. Standard inspection. Violations/comments: A container of tomatoes was found past the use by date, perishable foods must be discarded in 7 days to minimize the growth of pathogens, the tomatoes were discarded immediately. Several boxes were found stored over food preparation area near he three compartment sink, during preparation un-packaged food must be protected from environmental sources of contamination. A few food containers were found stored uncovered and under boxes, cleaned equipment and utensils must be covered inverted and stored in a way to prevent contamination. A few pizza spatulas were found with cracks and no longer considered easily cleanable, also a food container was found cracked, food contact surfaces must be smooth and easily cleanable. The hand wash sink inside of the women’s restroom was not provided with hot water, a hand wash sink must be equipped to provide water at a temperature of at least 100 degrees. The walls near the food preparation sink area was found with an accumulation of food/soil residues, also the freezer floor was found with an accumulation of soil residue, the facility must be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean.