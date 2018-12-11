17-year-old reported missing

Authorities are attempting to locate a 17-year-old Washington C.H. girl after she was reported missing on Dec. 3.

Kyley Howland was reported missing by her mother, Pamela Wilson. Wilson told the Record-Herald Tuesday that this isn’t the first time her daughter has gone missing.

“We’ve reported it to about every agency we can think of,” Wilson said. “We keep getting tips and leads, but then they end up going nowhere. There have been reports of her being in Columbus and in Chillicothe. I’ve done all I can think of to do.”

Wilson said that Howland is in need of her medication due to her recently having dental surgery. “The only thing she left with is the clothes on her back,” said Wilson, who is also distributing flyers throughout the area.

Howland is listed at five feet two inches, 133 pounds with blondish-brown hair. According to the flyer, her left eye is blue and her right eye is hazel. She has a rose tattoo on her calf.

Howland was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, a black hoodie, light-colored skinny jeans and black boots.

The Washington Police Department confirmed Tuesday that officers are attempting to locate Howland and are following all leads they receive.

Anyone with information concerning Howland’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Washington Police Department at 740-636-2370 or Pamela Wilson at 937-481-4279.

Kyley Howland https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_KyleyHowland.jpg Kyley Howland

Police asking for tips on girl’s whereabouts

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

Reach Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352 or on Twitter @rywica

