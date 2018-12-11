Commissioners reappoint apiary inspector

The Fayette County Commissioners approved several contracts, approved a memorandum of understanding, confirmed the appointment of an individual and passed a resolution during their weekly meeting.

Commissioners Dan Dean, Jack DeWeese and Tony Anderson were busy this week with a host of items to approve. The first of these was an appointment of Bill Huhman, apiary (beehive) inspector. Huhman was appointed for 2019 at a rate of $2,500. According to Dean, Huhman has been the inspector for the county the last few years based on the recommendation from the Ohio State Department of Agriculture, and Dean said he does a good job.

A contract was approved between the commissioners and Loretta Stuckey Cleaning Service in Washington Court House for janitorial services at the administrative services building and the board of elections for a two-year term starting Jan 1. After the two years the county can extend the contract for an additional two years, but are not obligated to do so.

In the same vein, the commissioners entered into a contract with Commercial Cleaning Solutions, Inc. in Greenfield for janitorial services at the agricultural center, building department, at the courthouse and at the economic development building for two years starting in 2019. Additionally, this contract can also be extended following the two years.

A contract with the Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging (COAAA) of the Columbus Recreation and Parks Department for fiscal year 2019 Title III/Senior Community Services Block Grant (SCSBG) funds was also approved during the meeting. Services included in the contract and funded by the grants include congregate meals, home-delivered meals, transportation and supportive services. Unless modified by the COAAA, the total funds available under this contract will be $117,423 and they will cover the entire year of 2019.

The commissioners approved a resolution authorizing the law firm of Dinsmore & Shohl, LLP/Dennis Schwallie, ESQ. to act as special legal counsel in connection with the financing and construction of the new jail in Fayette County. This resolution arose when it was found necessary to obtain this financing for the jail, and the commissioners deemed the terms and conditions proposed by the law firm to be reasonable.

Another contract approved by the commissioners was — per the request of Faye Williamson, director of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (DJFS) — between the county Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Common Pleas Court Magistrate. The contract will provide court services for child support actions through 2019. Another contract requested by Williamson and approved by the commissioners is between the DJFS and Marie’s House of Hope in Trotwood for the placement and related services for children in the care and custody of the DJFS through 2019.

Additionally, a contract between the Fayette County Child Support Enforcement Agency and the Fayette County Common Pleas Clerk of Court was approved to provide various clerk services, including support enforcement and modification.

Finally, a memorandum of understanding between the DJFS and the commissioners was signed by both parties over the use of a property on North Main Street in Washington Court House. The property is to be used by the DJFS for the purpose of providing social services and a safe environment for children in visitation.

DJFS, county jail also discussed during meeting