Children learn about ‘BB and Betty’ at Carnegie

Local author, LeAnn “BB” Webb, published her first children’s book, “BB and Betty,” this past summer. The book is about a special attachment between BB and her chick, Betty. BB and Betty bonded in the book and in real life to the point where the chicken followed BB around the farm during chores and even sat on her head when given the opportunity.

Ms. Webb recently spent two mornings at Carnegie Public Library reading her book to children and sharing her experiences both as an author and as a hobby farmer raising chickens.

Webb’s book is available to purchase online from Barnes and Noble, and can be borrowed from the library’s children’s department.

Preschool Storytime at Carnegie Public Library for ages 3-5 is held Tuesdays at 10:30, and Books and Blocks Storytime for ages 1-3 is Thursdays at 10:30. Siblings are welcome to attend either program.

Leann “BB” Webb sings along to the Shaky Egg song during Miss Noe’s Books and Blocks program at Carnegie Public Library. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_BB-and-Betty-Books-and-Blocks.jpg Leann “BB” Webb sings along to the Shaky Egg song during Miss Noe’s Books and Blocks program at Carnegie Public Library. Webb reads her book to children during preschool storytime. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2018/12/web1_BB-and-Betty-Storytime.jpg Webb reads her book to children during preschool storytime.