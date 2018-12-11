The following crimes & traffic reports were recently released by Washington Municipal Court:

State of Ohio (WCH)

Melissa M. Hagler, 630 Clinton Ave., inducing panic, court costs $350.90, whereas the defendant has complied with all terms and conditions of diversion, therefore it it hereby an order of this court to terminate the defendant’s diversion as a successful completion and dismiss the case.

James V. Green, Greenfield, disorderly conduct, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, defendant is in prison, upon motion of the State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Justin M. Everhart, 502 Lewis Street, child endangerment, fine $500, court costs $145.90, suspend $400 of fine if defendant has no similar offenses for 5 years.

Danielle N. Brown, 3516 US 22 SE, possession of drug paraphernalia, court costs $60.90, now comes the State of Ohio/City of Washington C.H. by and through counsel, moves court order dismissing the above-captioned matter, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Jami L. Fletcher, 229 N. Fayette Street, domestic violence, case dismissed per plea agreement.

Jami L. Fletcher, 229 N. Fayette Street, disorderly conduct, fine $100, court costs $160.90, defendant ordered to complete assessment and any counseling recommended (children services is involved – cross filing in juvenile court)

Samantha R. Corzatt, Mount Sterling, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $25, court costs $185.90, upon motion of State, charge amended from child endangerment to disorderly conduct, defendant pled guilty per agreement.

Samantha R. Corzatt, Mount Sterling, Ohio, obstructing official business, case dismissed per agreement.

Jesse J. Guthrie Walters, at large, harassment, court costs $115.90, defendant having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing in this matter hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered set at $2,500. cash or surety bond plus state costs.

Jesse J. Guthrie Walters, at large, obstructing official business, court costs $113.90, pursuant to criminal rule 5, case ordered transferred to Fayette County Common Pleas Court with related felony offense for further proceedings, bond set at $750. cash or surety.

Destiney D. Daniels, Springfield, Ohio, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $236.80, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend jail, defendant placed on probation for 2 years, complete assessment and any counseling recommended, 120 hours community service work in lieu of case #CRB1701105

Devik N. Hargo, 807 Independence Court, disrupting service, court costs $25, now comes State of Ohio and moves this court to dismiss the complaint without prejudice pursuant to request on behalf of counsel for the State of Ohio and for good cause shown it is the order of the court that the complaint be dismissed without prejudice.

Courtney N. Smith, Bloomingburg, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend jail, defendant placed on probation for 2 years, provide 80 hours community service work, report twice a week for the first four weeks, stay out of Kroger and make any restitution determined by the probation department.

Courtney N. Smith, Bloomingburg, possession of alcohol minor, court costs $111.90, defendant assessed cost only and must complete Fayette Recovery Center course and have no similar offenses.

Leslie B. Hesson, 5910 SR 729, drug instrument/prior, fine $150, court costs $205.90, defendant sentenced to 180 days jail, suspend 150 days jail, probation for 2 years, complete counseling as directed, report twice a week for the first four weeks, provide 15 days (120 hours) community service work.

Leslie B. Hesson, 5910 SR 729, possession of drug paraphernalia, fine $100, court costs $111.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if no other similar offense for 3 years.

Cheynne T. Ogg, Lancaster, Ohio, theft, fine $100, court costs $200.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail, probation for 2 years, provide 80 hours of community service work, stay out of Kroger, pay restitution to be determined by probation department, report twice a week for the first four weeks.

Cheynne T. Ogg, Lancaster, Ohio, possession of alcohol under age, court costs $116.90, costs only, defendant sentenced to 10 days jail, suspend 10 days jail, complete Fayette Recovery Center course, no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Cheynne T. Ogg, Lancaster, Ohio, obstructing official business, fine $100, court costs $111.90, defendant sentenced to 90 days jail, suspend 90 days jail if no other similar offense for 2 years.

Bryan L. Harlan, 719 Rawlings, Room 113, theft, fine $100, court costs $265.20, defendant sentenced to 60 days jail, suspend 60 days jail, probation for 1 year, pay restitution to be determined by probation department, provide 40 hours community service work.

Jacob A. Wilson, 434 Glenn Avenue, telephone harassment, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, defendant in rehab, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Daniel J. Pickering, Bellevue, Ohio, trespassing, fine $50, court costs $145, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend $25 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Daniel J. Pickering, Bellevue, Ohio, disorderly conduct, fine $50, court costs $119.90, defendant sentenced to 30 days jail, suspend 30 days jail if defendant has no other similar offenses for 2 years.

Amber R. Claytor, Chillicothe, physical control, now comes State/City by and through counsel and moves this court for an order dismissing the above-captioned matter, defendant is deceased, upon motion of State/City, the above-captioned matter is hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Max S. Alspaugh, 1119 1/2 Washington Avenue, tampering with evidence, court costs $155.90, matter came to a preliminary hearing with defendant with attorney Thomas J.C. Arrington, State assistant prosecutor John Scott Jr., the defendant, having waived in writing this right to a preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond ordered set at $5,000. cash or surety.

Max S. Alspaugh, 1119 1/2 Washington Avenue, schedule II controlled substance, fine $113.90, matter came to a preliminary hearing with defendant with attorney Thomas J. C. Arrington, State assistant prosecutor John Scott Jr., the defendant, having waived in writing his right to a preliminary hearing hereby ordered bound over to the Fayette County Common Pleas Court for further proceedings, bond set at $2,500. cash or surety.