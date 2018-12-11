Fayette SWCD to fill vacant supervisor seat

Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District (Fayette SWCD) is accepting applications from individuals interested in filling the vacant supervisor seat created by the election of Jim Garland to the board of Fayette County Commissioners.

The Fayette SWCD Board of Supervisors intends to appoint a replacement at its January or February board meeting. Any appointment must be confirmed by the Ohio Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

Fayette SWCD is a political subdivision of the State of Ohio. Its mission is to address local natural resource concerns. The district uses education and best management practices, both agricultural and urban, to address these concerns. It partners with numerous federal, state, and local public agencies and private organizations to offer a variety of assistance and programming to the citizens of Fayette County.

The district is governed by a locally-elected board of five supervisors. SWCD supervisors are not volunteers, but public officials, elected or appointed, to a position of responsibility to oversee and protect the soil, water and related natural resources of the county. The rights and responsibilities of the office are laid out in the applicable sections of the Ohio Revised Code and the Ohio Administrative Code. Supervisors serve a three-year term. The term for the vacant seat in question expires on Dec. 31, 2019.

In addition to providing local leadership conserving soil, water and related natural resources, supervisors have the responsibility to oversee personnel and any real property and financial holdings of the district. District supervisors are also responsible for the operation and management of the SWCD. They develop policies and priorities which are carried out by district employees.

Any person who is a citizen of Fayette County and who is over the age of 18 may serve as a supervisor. Persons wishing to be considered for appointment as supervisor should send a short biography, including reason for wanting to serve, by Jan. 4, 2019 to:

Fayette SWCD

Attn: Chet Murphy

1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500

Washington Court House, OH 43160

For more information, please contact Chet Murphy, FSWCD director, at 740-636-0279 or chester.murphy@fayette-co-oh.com.