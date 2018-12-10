Man sentenced for fleeing, harassing

The Washington C.H. man who fled from sheriff’s deputies and spit on another deputy while he was incarcerated was sent to prison Monday for two years and nine months.

As part of a plea agreement with the Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office, Ronnie Lee Brill, 44, pleaded guilty in two separate cases — one on a third-degree felony charge of failure to comply and the other on a harassment by inmate charge, another felony of the third degree. Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard then sentenced him to a total of 33 months in prison.

At 11:22 a.m. July 28, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen who reported a suspicious vehicle and person(s) at the Rental Storage Locker business, located on Greenfield-Sabina Road in the Village of New Martinsburg. When they arrived to check the complaint, deputies Andrew Parks and Jon Campbell saw a red Chevrolet Blazer matching the description provided by the caller.

The vehicle was departing the area of the storage lockers, according to Sheriff Vernon Stanforth, at a high rate of speed and did not stop before turning onto Greenfield-Sabina Road. Deputies said they observed the vehicle turn into a private drive at a high rate of speed.

As Parks activated his emergency lights, he reported that the driver of the vehicle failed to comply with the traffic stop and fled. Deputies pursued the vehicle in the area of Perry Township before entering State Route 28 toward the Village of Leesburg.

Stanforth said the pursuit continued onto Barger Road off State Route 28. The suspect vehicle allegedly failed to comply with the posted stop sign at the intersection of Barger and Stafford roads in Green Township, and continued, reportedly passing several motorists at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle turned north on U.S. Route 62 from Barger Road and was stopped shortly thereafter by deputies in the area of U.S. Route 62 and Greenfield-Sabina Road, according to Stanforth.

The driver was taken into custody and identified as Ronnie Lee Brill. A passenger in Brill’s vehicle was briefly detained, but was not charged and later was released.

Then on Sept. 17 while he was incarcerated in the Fayette County Jail, Brill spit on a sheriff’s deputy. According to the grand jury indictment, at the time of the incident Brill knew he was “a carrier of a hepatitus virus.”

Brill led authorities on high-speed chase, later spit on deputy

By Ryan Carter rcarter@recordherald.com

