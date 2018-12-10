Land Transfers

The following local land transfer entries were recently released:

NOV. 13

Mary E. Amore, DECD, Mary Amore, DECD to Ronald L. Amore, 1.9601A/2.6082A VMS 2069 Union Twp/55 East End IMP CO Add Wash Afdt death.

Mary Ellen Amore, DECD, Mary E. Amore, DECD to Ronald L. Amore, 3.7060A VMS 8074 Etc Union Twp.

Charles E. Howell Jr., TR, Cindy L. Howell, TR, Cindy L. Howell, TRUST to Dustin E. Dhume, 5 Willard F Wilson Add Wash 626 MaCarthur Way.

Charles E. Howell to Charles E. Howell, TR, Cindy L. Howell, TR, Charles E. Howell, TRUST, 5 Willard F Wilson Add Wash memorandum of trust.

Cindy L. Howell to Cindy L. Howell, TR, Cindy L. Howell, TRUST, Charles E. Howell, TR, 5 Willard F Wilson Add Wash memorandum of trust.

Ethel B. Long, Judith L. Long, DECD, Larry L. Long, Gary L. Long, DECD to Larry L. Long, 5 Willard F Wilson Add Wash 626 MaCarthur Way REF D/R v180 p269 Afdt Aid of title.

Sollars Property 3 Llc. to Jeffrey A. Sollars, Bridget M. Sollars, Brian H. Sollars, Mary K. Sollars, Michael D. Sollars, Sherry A. Sollars, 75.890A VMS 1284 Jeff Twp RT 729 NW See document for und interests.

David W. McAllister, DECD to Judith E. McAllister, 1.240A VMS 7051 UNION TWP 1125 Bloomingburg New Holl Rd REF O/R V62 P477 Afdt death.

Betty J. Fannon to Norman H. Thomas, Sherry L. Thomas, 3.8304A VMS 11039 Paint Twp 1152 Brock Rd NE.

Donald E. Vance to Donald E. Vance, TR, Donald E. Vance, TRUST, No property shown certification of trust.

Connie Vance, TR, DECD, Donald E. Vance, TRUST to Donald E. Vance, TRUST, Donald E. Vance, TR, No property shown afdt successor trustee.

A&T Farm Llc to Straathof Llc, 102.9839A VMS 5643 ETC Paint & Mad Twps.

Thompson Farmland Llc to Straathof Llc, 38.53A/116.14A VMS 8871 ETC Pint Twp/127.45A Paint & Mad Twps 6389 West Rd. NE.

CR 2018 Llc to Norma Alene Wilson, 0.50A VMS 7800 N Holl Marion Twp 34 Allen Ave.

John Edward Griffith, John E. Griffith, Deborah S. Griffith to John Matson Melissa Matson, TR East Street Wash 421 W. East St.

Douglas E. Krieger, Brenda S. Krieger to James Thompson, PT 6 D Waters Add Wash 728 Columbus Ave.

Fayette County Land Reutilization Corp to Anita J. Crawford, James J. Crawford, PT 273 Wash IMP Co Add Wash 1015 Pearl St.

Jacob M. Mossbarger, Tara Mossbarger, Jacon Mossbarger to David C. Stanton, 1.000A Union Twp 1815 Old Rt 35.

NOV. 9

Kirk Thompson, Kirk A. Thompson to Robert F. Rice, Theresa M. Rise, 14 Quail Run SUB Wash 1246 Countryside Dr.

William E. Montgomery, Lisa K. Montgomery to Henry D. Palmer, Penny A. Palmer, TR 0.125A VMS 1271 Jeffvl 3 State St.

Daniel S. Flowers, Daniel Flowers, Robyn Hadden to Daniel Flowers, Robyn Hadden, 8 Storybrook Add Wash 229 Kathryn Ct.

Blue Ribbon Homes Llc to Hasselbach Properties Osprey Llc, 12 Rawlings Sub 2 Wash 1370 and 1374 Rawlings St.

James M. Wolfe, Deborah Yvonne Wolf, Deborah Y. Wolfe, 5 Graves Sub Wash 1050 Broadway St.

NOV. 8

Diane Hughes, John Hughes to Donald May, Harriet May, 1.500A VMS 4005 Green Twp 10783 Burton Rd.

James M. Hamby to Angela Y. Tackett, PT Inlot 107 & 108 Wash 323 N. Hinde St.

Harry E. Ramsey, Melodi L. Ramsey to Harry E. Ramsey, Melodi L. Ramsey, 1 & 2 Harpers Acres Sub Concord Twp 2691 Staunton Sugar Grove Rd designation beneficiary.

Harry Ramsey, Harry E. Ramsey, Melodi L. Ramsey to Harry E. Ramsey, Melodi L. Ramsey, 1 & 2 Harpers Acres Sub Concord Twp 2691 Staunton Sugar Grove Rd.