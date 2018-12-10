Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Dec. 10

Kyle W. Wilson, 25, 110 W. Elm St., no operator’s license.

Dec. 9

Nobuya Ki Hashimoto, 45, 1973 Beacon St., speed.

Darrell E. Taylor, 76, Martinsville, Ohio, backing without safety.

Jonathan N. Stevens, 36, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply, Wilmington Police Department warrant.

Dec. 8

Tyler C. Havens, 26, Mt. Sterling, Fayette County warrant – theft, Fayette County warrant – theft.

Daniel J. Brahosky, 42, 330 N. Fayette St., expired registration.

Bradley Carr, 36, 436 Fayette St., probation violation.

Female, 16, Washington C.H., unruly.

Jason D. Howland, 39, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to abide by house arrest, bench warrant – failure to abide by house arrest, bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Dec. 7

Jonnetta Stolzenberg, 29, 332 W. Oak St., failure to appear.

Christian P. Ruth, 33, at large, tampering with evidence (fifth-degree felony), possession of drugs, possession of drugs.

Marianna L. Mouser, 67, 620 Albin Ave., failure to yield.

Dec. 6

George E. Mootispaw, 28, Greenfield, no operator’s license.

Tyler Howard, 18, 227 Draper St., theft.

Alex L. Hawk, 20, Chillicothe, criminal trespass (fourth-degree misdemeanor), criminal damaging (second-degree misdemeanor), disorderly conduct (fourth-degree misdemeanor).

Dec. 5

Latasha C. Hughes, 25, New Vienna, no operator’s license.

Stephen L. Wilson, 29, at large, lights required on bike.

Dec. 4

Kevin S. Kinzer, 43, Bloomingburg, no operator’s license (first-degree misdemeanor).

Nadine R. Burlile, 28, 1025 Dayton Ave., Lot 15, no operator’s license.

Kristopher M. Reid, 23, 1004 Willard St., unauthorized use (first-degree misdemeanor).

Matheresa L. Showalter, 43, at large, Greenfield Police Department warrant.

Austin H.J. Bristow, 20, 543 Warren Ave., theft, criminal trespass.

Courtney N. Smith, 18, 734 John St., complicity to trespass.

Miranda L. Russell, 30, 1131 N. North St., no operator’s license, expired registration.

Mark N. Ingles, 27, 831 Independence Court, bench warrant – failure to comply Washington Municipal Court, bench warrant – failure to comply Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, bench warrant – failure to appear Clinton County, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Ramon Melendez Maldonado, 30, Springfield, speed 71/35, driving violation license restriction.

Dustin Schwalbauch, 28, Williamsport, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Dec. 3

Kasey I. Perkins, 32, Mt. Sterling, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Chadwick J. Price, 40, Hillsboro, Hillsboro failure to appear.

Charles B. Mick, 41, 2970 Mathews Road, no operator’s license.

Seth Calentine, 36, 1614 State Route 41, enter road from private drive.

Andrew J. Johnson, 32, 828 E. Market St., Fayette County bench warrant – failure to comply, receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor), receiving stolen property (first-degree misdemeanor), receiving stolen property (fifth-degree felony), receiving stolen property (fourth-degree felony).