Domtar Paper Company donates coats to community children

Each year during the holiday season, Domtar Paper Company and its Earth Choice program donates new winter coats to children throughout the community.

This year, quality manager and Earth Choice ambassador Ryan Olaker and site manager Jerimy Huff visited Washington Middle School, bringing with them 65 brand new coats valued at $2,700. These coats were accepted by the Washington Court House City School District Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council, and will be distributed to students throughout the district.

This is the third year that the Earth Choice group has supported this program with the hope of keeping children of the community warm during the winter months.

“Being able to work for a company that allows us to not only provide for our families but touch the lives of so many others is truly a blessing,” said Olaker. “Here at Domtar, we are committed to promote sustainable business practices by focusing on our customers, employees, the company and our community, so today we are really aiming that focus towards the children of our community.”

