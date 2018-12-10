Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

Dec. 6

Theft: At 2:19 p.m., an employee of Kroger reported that an unknown male and female concealed merchandise that was purchased by other customers and departed the store with the items.

Theft: At 2:49 p.m., John Roszman reported that unknown person(s) removed a box containing merchandise from his front porch that was delivered by UPS.

Dec. 3

Larceny: At 9:40 a.m., Jessica Wheaton, of 673 Peddicord Ave., reported that sometime during the night someone stole a set of American racing wheels that were sitting beside her home.